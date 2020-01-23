Norma M. Niccolai, 90, Burlington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 21, 2020.

Norma was born in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 1929 to Vieri and Laura Bianchi. She attended school in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Norma’s first job was in her father’s grocery store, Lincoln Food. It was there that she met the love of her life, Edward Niccolai. They were married at Holy Rosary Church on Aug. 23, 1952. Early in their marriage, they lived in Hawaii while Ed served as a dentist in the Navy. Norma always spoke fondly of that time and carried wonderful memories of the time there. Edward died on April 24, 1983.

Norma worked at Nash Motors and Kenosha Public Library prior to marriage. She was a homemaker and supported her husband in his dental practice in the years to follow. She was active in the Holy Rosary School PTA, Kenosha Public Health Department, Kenosha Dental Auxiliary, and the Garden Club.

Later in life, Norma moved to Burlington with her son and family. She made many new friends and was active with St. Mary’s School as her grandsons attended.

Norma is survived by her four children, Tom (Jean Grueter) of Burlington, Anne (Chuck) High of Rochester, Minn., Jim (Tom LaDuke) of Kenosha, and Gerald (Véronique Dufaud) of Lyon, France; her three sisters, Rosemary Bianchi, Nita Bianchi and Linda (Michael) Daniels; her grandchildren, Michael (Charity) Niccolai, Robert Niccolai, David (Caroline Holden) Niccolai, Laura Niccolai, Luca Niccolai, Chris (Heather) High, and Jennifer (Drew) Teigland; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Brooklyn High, Maeve and Finn Teigland. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Norma made friends wherever life took her. She was engaging, full of life, and her smile lit up any room she entered. Her legacy in life is her family and she loved nothing better than a house full of people, filled with laughter. While she is survived by the family listed, she has many that consider her a second mom/grandma.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Edward; her parents Vieri and Laura Bianchi; and brother/sister-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Elder Garden at http://stmatthewskenosha.net or Zilber Family Hospice Fund at Aurora Healthcare Foundation at https://www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org or Burlington Catholic School at https://burlingtoncatholicschool.com or your own personal choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Norma will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Holy Rosary Church DeSimone Hall from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors and Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, and Aurora at Home Hospice for their caring support during her stay.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.