Norman Pluess, 71, of East Troy, found peace Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Kenneth and Doris (Deakin) Pluess and was a lifetime member of East Troy.

He was an East Troy High School graduate and a proud member of the U.S. Air Force.

He met his wife of 29 years through mutual friends and they were married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, East Troy.

He loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, his grand-dogs, and especially his grandchildren.

Norman is survived by his loving wife Diane (Kerkman/Chapman); children, David (Kim) Pluess, Bob (Yajaira) Pluess, Mike Pluess, Tami (Zack) Klessig, Tom Pluess (Laura), Jon (Steph) Chapman, Anna (Steve) McGinty, Jim (Katie) Chapman and Theresa (Tony) Barrett; 15 grandchildren; sister, Linda (Gene) Burie; brothers, Dale Pluess and Billy (Joyce) Pluess; sister-in-law, Sherry Pluess; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was further preceded in death by a brother, Don Pluess.

Because of COVID-19 a private family service is being held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, has the honor of serving the family.