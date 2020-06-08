Pamela A. McCarthy, 59, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.

Pamela was born in Burlington on Sept. 22, 1960, to James “Pat” and Jean (nee Madden) McCarthy. She was a life-long resident of the Burlington area.

Pamela worked as a newspaper binder for the Hi-Liter. She was known as “Mom” in the SFB Motorcycle Club. She was a very creative person who enjoyed drawing, gardening and her animals.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Jean Thiele; life companion, Jock Lust; siblings, Tammy (Donald) Noble, Scott (Jenny) McCarthy and Mary Jane McCarthy; nephews, Shawn Noble, Nick Crandall and Jarrett McCarthy; niece, Jordan McCarthy; and many close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Patrick McCarthy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.

A celebration of life for Pamela will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

