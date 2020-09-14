Pamela R. Fitzgerald, 66, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Pamela was born in Waterford on June 15, 1954, to John and Ardith (nee Wippenbeck) Leonard. On April 17, 1971, at St. Peter’s Church in Waterford, she was united in marriage to Michael Fitzgerald. Michael preceded her in death on October 21, 2014. She was a life-long resident of Burlington and Waterford.

Pamela was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, hosting family events, socializing with friends and spending time with family.

Pamela is survived by her children, Thomas Fitzgerald of Elkhorn, Danette (Benjamin) Fogarty of Houston, Texas, and Sean (Doug Starkey) Fitzgerald of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Reed (Sharon) Leonard, Jill (Mark) Potter and Gail Leonard; and brother-in-law, Dennis Graetz. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Jackie Graetz.

The family would like to thank the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squad for their care and compassion during this time.

Services for Pamela will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.