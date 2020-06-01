Raymond A. Kawalec, 52, of Twin Lakes, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

Ray was born in Burlington on Aug. 3, 1967, to Richard and Louise (nee Grudek) Kawalec. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. Ray worked for LDV for 28 years in several different roles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending sporting events, and his dogs. He was quick to smile and always had a story or a joke to share. His greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his son, Seth.

Ray is survived by his children, Seth Kawalec and Caitlyn McLernon-Kiefer; siblings, Robert (Joan) Kawalec, Richard (Kathy) Kawalec and Karen McKeen; many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Kawalec.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his son, Seth Kawalec.

A celebration of life will be held for Ray at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.