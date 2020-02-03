Raymond Lee Titze, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2020.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Susan (nee Hansen); children, Daniel (Nadine) Titze, David (Margarita) Titze and Donna (Mark) Yellen; grandchildren, Brian, Gina, Michael, Melanie, Madison and Payton; eight great grandchildren, his brother Robert, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Avenue in Hartland. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ALS Wisconsin or the Honor Flight.

Well-wishers may visit evertlukofuneralhome.com.