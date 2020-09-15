Renee R. Lider, 52, of Mascoutah, Ill., died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, Ill. Renee was born in Burlington on July 30, 1968 to Raoul C. “Frenchy” and Lois J. (nee Koth) Boutan. On Aug. 9, 1986, she married Michael D. Lider, at Keesler AFB, Miss.

Renee was a home daycare provider and graduated with honors from SIUE in May 2009 while achieving Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Psychology.

Renee is survived by her husband Michael; children, Amanda (Tom) Pipenberg of Shaw AFB, S.C., Joe (Kelsie) Lider of Mascoutah, Ill., Jacob (Taira) Lider of Fairview Heights, Ill., and Alexis (Aaron Brooks) Lider of Mascoutah, Ill.; grandchildren, Kenneth and Samantha Pipenberg, and Michael Hayden Lider; her mother-in-law, Bernice Zygowicz; sister-in-law, Jackie Boutan of Burlington; brothers-in-law, Steve Lider and Todd (Michelle) Lider; niece, Erin (Todd Krupicka) Boutan; and nephew, Brett Boutan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ron Boutan, and two infant sisters, Cheryl and Mary Boutan.

Memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home of Mascoutah, Ill. is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.