Richard Brower, 79, of Lyons, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington.

Richard was born on June 11, 1941 in Milwaukee to Filmer and Helen (nee Walters) Brower. His early years were spent in South Milwaukee, before he moved to Burlington, and then eventually Lyons, where he spent the rest of his life.

For many years Richard worked at Ketterhagen Memorials, as well as Lavelle Industries and Nestle. He served on the Burlington Cemetery Board. He had a passion for horseshoes and competed in tournaments all over Wisconsin and played on several leagues over the years. His enjoyed bowling, playing bags, golfing with his sons and spending time surrounded by his family.

Richard will be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor and larger than life personality. He lit up every life he touched and made many lasting friendships. He was a loving and devoted husband, amazing father and an adoring grandfather. His greatest love was his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Darlene; children, Rick (Raechel) Brower, Candy Brower, Fred Kline, Carrie (Travis) Wehner and Stephanie (Michael) Dunfrund; 14 grandchildren, Jason Herrera, John Brower, Abra Brower, Jacob Jahns, Michael Wehner, Jamie Schweitzer, Morgan Kline, Paige Wehner, Samantha Brower, Nick Schweitzer, Nate Schweitzer, and Alex, Jarrid, Ana Dunfrund; four great-grandchildren, Emma and Caleb Jahns, Alaska Duplessis, and Chase Brower; siblings, Dale (Dina) Brower, Donna (Ted) Derse and Diane (Stosh) Augustynowicz; many other relatives, family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son Russell; and siblings Kathleen and Phil.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Hudson Cemetery in Lyons.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.