Richard D. “Rich” “Yago” Yagodinski, 84, of Waterford, and formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and daughters on Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1936.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeaneil “Jean”; beloved children Debra (Todd) Thomson, and Cathy Alba; grandchildren Nicole (Scott), Matthew (Lauren), Erika (Charlie), Jessica (Dominic), and Christopher (Kathie); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Madyson, Max, Aubrey, Mya, Lucas, Aiden, Owen, Autumn, Myles, Ethan, Elliott, and Clara; and other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held.

Rich’s primary focus in life was his faith and spending quality time with his family. He worked for the CNW/Union Pacific Railroad for 42 1/2 years. He also enjoyed coaching boys and girls basketball at St. Anthony of Padua in Milwaukee for 20 years.

His family would like to thank Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Angels Grace Hospice for their wonderful care that was provided.

Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit schmidtandbartelt.com.