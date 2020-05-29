Richard Emil Daniels, 92, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.

Rich was born in Brighton on Oct. 24, 1927, to Emil and Molly (nee Ketterhagen) Daniels. His early years were spent in Brighton, where he attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945. He is a former member of the National Guard Battery “A”, 126th Field Artillery Battalion, 32nd Division.

In 1948, he began working with John Schuette at both Schuette Funeral Home and Furniture Store. On April 22, 1950, he was united in marriage to Doris Mae Vos. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home and have been life-long residents since then. He graduated in 1952 from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science, receiving his Wisconsin Funeral Director and Embalmer Licenses. He became a partner in Schuette, Werth and Daniels Funeral Home in 1954. In 1975, Rich and his wife Doris purchased the business. In 1991, a new funeral home was built at its current location on Browns Lake Drive. In 1996, the McCarthy Koenig Funeral Home was purchased and later consolidated into the Schuette-Daniels location in 1997. In 1994 Polnasek Funeral home in Union Grove was purchased by Rich and Doris and became Polnasek -Daniels Funeral Home in Union Grove. In January 2008, Rich retired from the funeral homes, Browns Lake Crematory and the furniture store.

Rich worked every day, tirelessly striving to improve the business he put his life into. He also served four terms on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and served as Secretary and Treasurer for one term each. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector and was the former head of the church’s Heritage Drive. Rich was also a member of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce since 1954, serving twice as president. He was active in many other community services as well, including Rotary Club since 1954, Burlington Rescue Squad for 25 years in which he earned the Gold Badge Membership, former board member of Burlington Savings and Loan, Knights of Columbus and former treasurer of Cub Scout Packs 134 and 334. Rich was also an avid vacationer who enjoyed many summers at Lakewoods with his family.

Rich is survived by his wife, Doris Mae Daniels of Burlington; children, Marjorie (Jim) Weiss, Michael Daniels, Mark (Debbie) Daniels, Matthew (Donna) Daniels, Marian (Craig) Hancock, Marlene (Tom Huckstorf) Daniels, Madalyn (Emmett) Long, Marilee (Phil) Moran, Marvin (Kathleen) Daniels, Mitchell Daniels, Marcel (Shelly) Daniels, Marti (Terri Walter) Daniels and Monte (Michaela) Daniels; foster children, Greg (Kathy) Pieters and Michael Pieters; 45 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Vos and Rose Agnes Vos; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Daniels, Norman Schultz and Carl Vos.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert (Lorraine) Daniels, Arthur Daniels, Mary (Urban) Mich, Barbara (Theodore) Thuemmler, Donald Vos, Arthur Vos and Ramona (Leo) Ludwig; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald Vos, Arthur Vos, Robert (Susan) Vos, Germaine (Richard) Eisenbardt, Rosemary Schultz and Mary Vos; grandsons Paul Weiss and Benjamin Ketterhagen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Parish.

A public visitation honoring Rich will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has a limited capacity of 75 people and will maintain social distancing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church followed by entombment at St. Mary Cemetery. A recording of the Mass will be available to be viewed Wednesday afternoon on the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home website at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.