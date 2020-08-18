Richard Lee (Rick) Barr, 60, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at his home in Wautoma.

Rick was born in Memphis, Tenn. on Sept. 28, 1959. He attended Burlington area schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 1977. He was a member of the Wrestling Team all four years of high school.

On Oct. 20, 1984, Rick married Laurie Nienhaus. They resided in Burlington and Lyons. In December of 2019, they moved to Wautoma.

Rick was a long-time employee of the City of Burlington’s Wastewater and Water Departments. After retiring, Rick became an avid fisherman and was happiest on Delavan Lake.

Rick loved his nieces and nephews–Justin (Lauren), Kristen, Tyler, Rayann (Jordan), Jena, and Aiden– and would often tease that they were “out of the will.” He also adored his great-nieces and great-nephew, Emma, Noah, Zoey and Emmie.

Rick will be sadly missed by his parents, Jerry and Jeanne; wife, Laurie; siblings, Bill (Trish) and Carrie (Mike); in-laws, Bob and Ann Nienhaus; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Amy (Joe); his dog, Murphy, and many friends, fishing buddies, and extended family members.

A private celebration of Rick’s life will be held at a later date. The family would also request any donations be made to the House in the Woods in Delavan.