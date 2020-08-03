Richard T. Belter, 73, of Burlington and Wauseon, Ohio passed away July 24, 2020 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Richard was born on June 18, 1947 in Milwaukee to Harry and Nettie (Selerski) Belter. On Nov. 17, 1979, he married his wife, Suzanne, whom he loved with his entire heart.

Richard was an extremely proud U.S. Army veteran, and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was an American Legion member and was an amazing caretaker of Suzanne. Prior to his retirement, he was a foreman for several plastic injection molding companies.

Richard is survived by his step-sons, Craig (Dawn) Fisher and Christopher (Rhonda) Fisher; step-daughter, Carma (James) Hankins; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Brianna Fisher, Alexzander and Dominique Rosebrook, Scott Fisher, and Cody, Lydia, and Emily Hankins; brothers, Florian Belter, Carl Belter, and Kenneth Belter; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne; parents; and brothers, Ron Belter and Robert Belter.

Richard’s final place of rest will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a later date. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Richard’s memory.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio, is honored to serve the Belter family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.