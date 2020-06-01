Rita Jane Behr, 69, of Waterford, joined her husband Gene Louis Behr and the angels of heaven on May 29, 2020.

Rita was born in Waterford to Joseph and Florence Greil on Oct. 31, 1950. She grew up amidst a thriving dairy farm family and four siblings. On the farm and into her school years, she learned the value of a hard day’s work, but she also nurtured a rich imagination and lasting optimism born out of haymow theatrics, elaborate family parties and practical jokes in the loving company of neighbors, friends and extended family.

Rita left the farm to attend Milwaukee County Hospital’s nursing program. After eight years as a registered nurse, she continued her education at Milwaukee County Hospital School of Anesthesia and began her ambitious career as a nurse anesthetist. She worked the majority of her career at Columbia St. Mary’s while always pursuing her hobbies of traveling throughout the United States and Europe, skiing, painting, and estate sale purchasing. She spent her single years living in Port Washington, which provided a dreamlike getaway for young nieces and nephews and holiday retreat for family during the annual Fish Days festival. Through it all, she shared her life’s blessings freely and extended her sense of the richness of life with all her company.

By the 1990s, wishing to move closer to her family’s farm as her parents aged, she settled in Wind Lake. Then came a period of jet-skiing, boating, campfires, gardening, movie nights and home rehab projects turning a simple lake house into a beautiful gathering place for parties year-round.

During this period, she met her Gene, a Navy veteran, and fell in love with a devoted life partner. They were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford on Oct. 26, 1996 in, no surprise, a wonderfully elaborate celebration surrounded by an extended wedding party—including her many nieces and nephews as attendants.

So began an intimate family life, as she became a wife and mother, intent to turn her lifetime of spoiling extended family to that of her husband and three children. She lovingly fostered in this next generation, homeschooling her daughter, and providing guidance in her sons’ lives. Reflecting a fusion of values between Gene and Rita, daughter Emily is serving her country as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. Rita was blessed beyond measure to become a grandmother to Brian and Michelle’s daughter Kathleen.

Rita strengthened her union with Gene through their combined support of the ministries and community of Christian faith. Through the very last days of her life, she continued to bring joy and smiles to those who surrounded her, including those at the Waterford Memory Care Center.

After a lifetime of laughter shared with all she encountered, above all, she leaves a legacy of Christian faith and deep devotion to her beloved daughter Emily Behr, sons Jason Behr and Brian (Michelle) Behr, and granddaughter Kathleen. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Jo (Don Carson) Greil, Tom (Nancy) Greil, Donna (Richard) Friemoth, and Marsha (John) Napientek.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, and husband Gene.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Drive in Waterford with services beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Broadcasting Network

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.