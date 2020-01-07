Robert “Bob” A. Petersen, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Dec. 7, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Bob’s life will take place on Jan. 18, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center at 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in Burlington. The family invites you to an open house from Noon until 3:20 p.m. followed by a 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service that will include time for anyone that would like to share stories of Bob.

Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfamilies.net.