Robert C. Beyer, 72, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Robert was born in DesPlaines, Ill. on March 2, 1948, to Harold and Velma (nee Lucke) Beyer. His early life was spent in DesPlaines. He graduated from Main West High School. He received his tool and die journeyman card from a technical college. On May 15, 1970 in Crown Point, Ind., he was united in marriage to Rita Webb. Following marriage, they resided in Rosemont, Ill. before moving to Burlington in 1974. Rita preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2016.

Robert worked as a tool and die maker. Along with his father, he owned and operated Beyer Tool and Die Corp. in Burlington. He loved to work, but also enjoyed fishing and boating up North. He enjoyed bowling and watching western movies and collecting Pontiac GTOs. Of all his interests, his family was most important to him.

Robert is survived by his children, Jennifer Renai (Jeff Alexander) Wiegel and Jessica Courtney (Ralph Edward Kennedy) Beyer; and grandchildren, Marissa Renai Wiegel and Morgan Alexandrea Wiegel. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Donald.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, especially the staff in the ICU. They would also like to thank the family and friends that helped through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Fire Department.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Robert’s life will take place in spring.

