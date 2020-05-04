Robert Charles Lasco, 93, formerly of Antioch, Ill., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center, Waukegan, Ill.

Robert was born Aug. 12, 1926 in Burlington, to Henry and Lillian (nee Tesdorf) Lasco. He lived in Burlington until settling in Antioch in 1968. On Oct 4, 1948 he married Martha “Marti” Zwiebel in Crown Point, Ind. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2000.

Robert proudly served in the US Marine Corps during WWII, where he received a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Anderson-Murphy VFW Post #2823 of Burlington He enjoyed horse racing, walking, and loved the Antioch Community. For over 48 years, Robert owned and operated Lasco & Sons Evergreens in Burlington and Antioch. He worked in production at Baxter Laboratories until his retirement in 1988.

Robert is survived by five children, Mitch (Lisa) Lasco of Bristol and their children Tim (Danielle) Lasco of Burlington, Casey (Rob) Bailey of Bristol, and Jenna (Andy) Otis of Kenosha; Christine Lasco of Antioch; Jon Lasco of Lake Villa, Ill.; Thomas Lasco of Antioch and his children Ambree (Troy) Garrity of Florida, Scott (Kelly) Lasco of Tennessee; and Deborah (the late Richard “Dick”) Schlitz of Burlington; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Presley, Gabriela, Levi, Quinn, and Emerson; brother-in-law Richard (Joan) Zwiebel of Burlington, and many relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son R. Timothy Lasco on Feb. 24, 1972, son-in-law Richard “Dick” Schlitz on June 9, 2017, and six siblings Henry, Jr. “Heine”, Betty, Dorothy, Marie, Harold “Hap”, and Thomas. Due to COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines, funeral services and interment will be private. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Antioch.

