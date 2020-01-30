Robert E. “Bob” Vyvyan, 96, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at Boland Hall Veterans Home in Union Grove.

Bob was born in the town of Norway on Dec. 18, 1923 to Benjamin and Lillie (nee Hanson) Vyvyan. After graduating Waterford Union High School, he proudly served his country in the Air Force. Upon his return he married Virginia “Jinny” Amann on Sept. 30, 1950. Bob graduated from Carroll College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He worked for and retired from First Wisconsin National Bank in Milwaukee. Bob and Jinny were active members of Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford. He was a charter member and past-president of the Waterford Lions Club. He and Jinnny spent many years wintering in Destin, Fla.

Bob is survived by his children, Lisa (Douglas) Rupert of Waterford and Tom (Michele) Vyvyan of Minnesota; grandchildren, Christen (Randy) O’Quinn, Billy Loeffelholz, Marie Vyvyan, Bobby (Kelsey) Vyvyan, and Brent (Adreianna) Vyvyan; great-grandchildren, Austin, Aydan, Harlen, Philomena and Virginia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Daniel (Bernice) Amann, Patricia Bauman, Petra Rogge and Michael (Linda) Amann; and by other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jinny, sister Doryce (Quinten) Collins and sister-in-law Joan (Charles) Ottaviani.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. Inurnment and military honors will follow Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church-Waterford, or Veterans Home-Union Grove.

Bob’s family thanks the Franklin Street Friends, the staff at Boland Hall Veterans Home in Union Grove and the Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving care of our dear Dad and Grandfather Bob.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.