Robert H. Diamond Jr. “Rob”, 66, of the Town of Troy, passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee.

Rob was born in Palmyra, to Robert H. Diamond Sr. and Celia J. Crawford. The family moved to East Troy where Rob was a lifelong resident. On Aug. 19, 1995 he married Ann M. Paradowski.

Rob was a Real Estate Broker for Century 21 and worked in the East Troy area for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors tending to his yard, his home, and his precious cats. He was an animal lover supporting Lakeland Animal Shelter and other local charities in any way that he could. A happy fellow who always had a smile and a great sense of humor and would help any friend or neighbor in need. He will be sorrowfully missed by everyone who knew him.

Rob is survived by his dear wife Ann; his mother Celia; sister Kathryn Thompson; nephew Todd Thompson who was like a son to Rob; along with Todd’s children Cody and Carly Thompson; other relatives, and many friends and business associates.

He was preceded in death in 2019 by his father, Robert Diamond Sr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Services, 2974 Main Street, East Troy. Services will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Goestch officiating. Inurnment in Palmyra will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Rob’s memory.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.