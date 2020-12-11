Robert L. “Bob” Robran, 71, of the Town of Waterford, passed away due to a tragic accident on Dec, 7, 2020.

Bob was born in South Milwaukee on Aug. 20, 1949, to Ralph Edward and Viola Irene (nee Chistiansen) Robran. In West Allis on Feb. 7, 1970 he married Cheryl Lynn Gordon. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020. They lived in South Milwaukee until 1976, moving to the family farm in Waterford where Bob was a vegetable farmer all his life. The vegetable wagon was a favorite spot for Bob and Cheryl. All summer long people would come out from Southeastern Wisconsin and Illinois to buy veggies from the Robrans and visit with Cheryl and Bob. Family and farming were his life. Bob also enjoyed ice fishing. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Cheryl; daughters, Carey (Thomas) Jochims-Rausch and Jenny (Brian) Klemko; son-in-law Greg Momoi; grandchildren, Emily (John) Kominiak, Jacob, Caleb, Abigail, Alyssa, Madylin, and Violet; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Ellie, and Evan; Leona Robran; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, daughter Wendy Momoi, son-in-law Nick Rausch, and sisters Joanne and Marilyn.

A Memorial Gathering with family and friends will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m.at the Cotton Exchange Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Drive, Waterford, with services beginning at 3 p.m. A light luncheon will be served following the memorial service.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the family, checks payable to Cheryl Robran, to be distributed as per Bob’s wishes.

