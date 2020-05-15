Robert R. Kluesendorf, 80, of Spring Prairie, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 15, 1939 to Robert and Lorraine (nee Strutz) Kluesendorf. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from Milwaukee Technical High School. Robert served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1961 to 1965. His last duty was at Windpoint Lighthouse in Racine. On June 1, 1968 in Morton Grove, Ill., he was united in marriage to Sally McLaughin. Following marriage, they resided in northern Illinois before moving to Burlington over 30 years ago. Sally preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2006.

Bob worked as a conductor and switchman for Canadian Railroad. He was a member of American Legion Post 79, where he was adjutant for over 20 years. He enjoyed researching the history of railroads in his free time. He enjoyed playing cards with his early morning card group and volunteered for many years at Mount Carmel and Bay of Burlington.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother, Wayne Kluesendorf.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 79.

A private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery.

