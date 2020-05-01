Robert “Bob” T. Urbush, 75, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1944.

Bob was the beloved husband of Susan “Sue” (nee Schmidt) Urbush; dear father of June Marie (Vincent) Costanzo and the late Carrie Sue Urbush; and adored grandfather of Alexander Robert Costanzo.

A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street in Waterford at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd. in Waterford to continue celebrating Bob’s life. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, July 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

In memory of Bob, memorials to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or to Wisconsin Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home is serving the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please continue to revisit their website at www.draeger-langendorf.com for confirmed service date and