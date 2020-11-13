Robert Thomas, 86, of Waterford, died Oct. 28, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Robert was born to Robert and Laura (nee Wilandt) Rombca Sr. on Dec. 29, 1933 in Milwaukee. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated high school before serving his country in the Army. He met the love of his life, Annette June Germanson, at a service station in Bay View. They were married June 12, 1954 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bay View.

Robert worked at Allen Bradley where he retired as an electrical technician. He and Annette became snowbirds and spent their winters in Florida. Robert enjoyed fishing, playing sheepshead and casinos. Spending time with family and friends were his greatest enjoyments. He will be dearly missed.

Robert is survived by children, Kathleen (Robert) Fojut, Robert John Rombca, Daniel F. (Sandie) Rombca, and Paul (Danielle) Rombca; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Rich (Diane) Rombca, sister Rose Mary Thomas, along with other relatives and many friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Annette, infant son Jerry and brother-in-law Ralph Thomas.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving care of Robert in his time of need.

A Memorial Gathering will take place Nov. 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford from 10 until 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. Committal service to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 1 p.m.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

