Roberta “Bobbie” Connor, 68, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2020.

Bobbie was born in Minnesota on Feb. 20, 1952 to John and Lois Shulze. She was a beautician and a passionate dog breeder and groomer.

Bobbie married the love of her life, Scott Connor, on June 14, 1975 and they have spent the last 45 years of their lives together.

Bobbie is survived by her husband Scott; her sisters, Laurel Shulze, Kathleen (Kurt) Clausing and Maureen (Scott) Bretsch; sister in-law Tani Abendorth; brothers, Michael Shulze, Kevin Shulze, and Eric Shulze (Christa Nitsche); and her nieces and nephews, Michael, Kristopher and Jonathan Whisler, Jacob Weber, Zachary and William Bretsch, John Roderick, and Heather Shulze, along with several other great nieces and nephews.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roderick Shulze.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family.