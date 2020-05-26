Robyn Seymour, 58, of McFarland, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Robyn was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, to Richard and Carmen (Williams) McKinney. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1979 and attended UW Madison where she earned a BS degree in Geology and Geophysics. She also attended UC Berkeley for further education in Hydro-Geology and held a Certified Professional Geology designation.

Robyn married Mark Seymour in 1990 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. Mark and Robyn settled in McFarland, where Robyn founded Seymour Environmental Services. She was the owner/operator from 1996 to present. She enjoyed her hobby farm and loved all of her animals.

Robyn is survived by her husband, Mark Seymour of McFarland, parents, Richard and Carmen McKinney of Burlington, and sisters, Tricia (Steve) Erickson of Hudson and Suzi (Oranzo) McKinney-Oevering of Houlton.

Memorials for the family may be sent to Iowa County, Wis. Humane Society or to End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Robyn will be deeply missed by her family, friends and many clients.