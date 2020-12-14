Ronald J. Mangold, 77, of Lyons, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at his home.

Ronald was born in Burlington on Dec. 8, 1943, to William and Irene (nee Koldeway) Mangold Sr. On June 26, 1965 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford, he was united in marriage to Judith Smetana. He was a lifelong resident of Lyons.

Ronald worked as a Union Operating Engineer doing utility construction for 50 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time up north going fishing, hunting and relaxing around the bonfire. He loved sharing stories and jokes with his family and friends. His favorite hobbies included making and sharing wine along with creating unique yard art and birdhouses and, as everyone knows, keeping his “Fords” spotless.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Michelle (Jim) Bultman, Jeff (Julie Masch) Mangold and Renee (Scott) Paczkowski; grandchildren, Brittney (Zachary) Borkowski and Andrew (Keli Mielke) Paczkowski; great-grandchild, Amelia Paczkowski; siblings, William (Pauline) Mangold, Doris Miles, Gerald (Cora) Mangold and Dale (Renee) Mangold; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jim Smetana, Jean Heiligenthal and Jerry (Jean) Smetana. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Robert Miles and Stan Heiligenthal; and sisters-in-law, Cindy Mangold, Eileen Smetana.

The family would like to thank the Lyons Fire and Rescue and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department for their compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Fire and Rescue.

Per Ron’s wishes, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.