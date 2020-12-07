Rose Kaddatz, 94, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Sage Meadows in Lake Geneva.

Rose was born in Burlington on July 16, 1926, to Frederick “Fred” and Rose (nee Colbo) Rehberg. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington who graduated from Burlington High School. On April 6, 1946 she was united in marriage to Arvin Kaddatz in Honey Creek. He passed away May 12, 1995.

Rose worked as a homemaker all her life. She was a lifetime member of Cross Lutheran Church. Rose was an excellent seamstress; she loved her sewing. She collected salt and peppershakers from all over. She was very active in volunteer work; she was on the original board that started Love Inc., volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and drove people in need to their doctor’s appointments.

Rose is survived by her children, Suzan (Bob) Bolding of Prescot, Ariz., Diane (Jack) Skarie of Burlington, Melvin (Luann Lois) Kaddatz of Burlington, Kelvin (Kathleen Bouterse) Kaddatz of Burlington; son-in-law Jim Daniels of California; grandchildren, Rosemarie, Sheila, Greg and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Tylor, April Rose and Kevin; great-great-grandchildren Bradford and David; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Rosan Daniels.

Private services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 followed by burial in the Burlington Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.