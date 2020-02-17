Rose M. Fettes, 87, of Kansasville, passed away Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Rose was born in Brighton on Feb. 19, 1932 to Roland and Clara (nee Siehoff) Katterhagen. Her early life was spent in Brighton and Union Grove, where she graduated from Union Grove High School. On May 12, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover, she was united in marriage to Nicholas Fettes Jr. She has been a resident of Kansasville for over 65 years. Nicholas preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2014.

Rose worked as a secretary and retired from Southern Wisconsin Center. She had previously worked at Community State Bank and Rudolph’s Grocery. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. She enjoyed many years of traveling with Nic, especially to Arizona where they spent their winters. She enjoyed attending card clubs. She particularly loved spending time with her husband and family and spent many years caring for him.

Rose is survived by her children, Michael (Lynn) Fettes, Diane (Nick) Baumeister, Richard (Patricia) Fettes, Margaret (Robert) Schmid and Robert (Shannan) Fettes; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings, Philip (Donna) Katterhagen, Ruth Noll, Arlene Fritchen, and Mary (Myron) Bohn; and brother-in-law, Dennis Schauer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Shirley Schauer and brothers-in-law, Cliff Noll and Milo Fritchen.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ascension Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Rose during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover with Father John Jenkins presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 3 until 5:30 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover.

Daniels Family Funeral Home is serving the family.