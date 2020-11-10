Russell Keith Olsen, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born on Feb. 1st, 1936 in Racine to the late Alvin and Myrtle (nee Norgaard) Olsen. He attended Fratt Elementary School, McKinley Middle School, and graduated from Park High School in Racine class of ’54. He developed his trade through an apprenticeship with his family owned business, Al Olsen Sheet Metal. He eventually became an owner of his family’s company and of Beach View Motel.

Russell was married to his wife, Kim (nee Heiligenthal) and they were together for over thirty years. He was very active in his community. He was part of the Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday Hackers, Venetian Night committee, and teaching skiing to the blind. One of his true passions was the Kiwanis Club. He volunteered with many of their events including golf outings, car on ice, pig roasts, pancake breakfasts, and many others. He was awarded the distinguished service award and the meritorious award. He truly believed in their mission, “A global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time”.

When he wasn’t volunteering Russell loved racing motorcycles, boating, ATV riding, cars, ice fishing, alpine skiing and of course was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Russell is survived by his wife, Kim; children Jill (Tim) Lewis, Jodi (Terry) Walker, Chris (James) Jacobsen, and Craig (Sunghi) Nelson; grandchildren, Hayley (Brian) Gibbon; Michael (Abigail) Mack, Nathan and Adam Walker, Rylee and Caitlyn Jacobsen, and Brittany and Claudia Moore; sisters-in-law Bea and Janet Olsen; and many friends.

Russell is preceded in death by his brothers, Jerome (Kathleen), James, and Roger Olsen.

Russell’s family would like to give a special thank you to Aurora At Home Hospice for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers memorial, donations are suggested to the Kiwanis Club of Burlington in Russell’s honor are suggested.

“Please pay forward a kind deed to someone in need” ~ Russell

At this time private services were held but a celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.