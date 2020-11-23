Ruth E. Gillmore passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bethel Home and Services Nursing Home in Viroqua.

Ruth was born Dec. 31, 1926 to Orville (Ray) and Ellen (nee Rasmussen) Winfield in Kenosha County. She graduated from Antioch Township High School in 1945.

Ruth married Warren Gillmore on June 26, 1946. They farmed until retirement by Union Grove. After retirement, they moved to Cashton and later to Viroqua.

Ruth served on the Yorkville Grade School board for 21 years. She was active in the Yorkville 4-H Club as a leather craft leader and a general leader of the club. She belonged to the Yorkville Homemakers and the Eastern Star. She owned and operated the Double L Leather Shop for 38 years. She was often seen at the local Farmers Market in Viroqua and local craft shows selling her handiwork.

Ruth is survived by her sons Donald of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ben (Nancy) of Holmen; daughters Susan (Aaron) Billings of Shelbyville, Ind., Peg (Jerry) Dunnum of Coon Valley, and Kay (John) Peden of Allendale Mich., son-in-law Dave (Maryann) Melby of Union Grove; grandchildren Jamie (Martha) Billings of Indianapolis, Ind., Teresa Billings of Versailles, Ky., Kelly (Julie) Dunnum of Westby, Jake (Jen) Dunnum of Prairie du Sac, Carrie (Dennis) Lieding of Libertyville, Ill., David Melby, (Toni Lynn) of Westby, Elizabeth (Kevin) Kraker of Allendale Mich., Lynn (Tami) Weaver of Grand Rapids, Mich., Evan (Kasey) Gillmore of Wauwatosa and Jared Gillmore of Lacrosse; 16 great-grand children; two great-great-grand children; sisters Elsie Andersen, Jean Heick and Margaret Risi and brother Richard Winfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren, daughter Karen Melby, brothers Orville and George and sister Helen.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at South Bristol Cemetery.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at South Bristol Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.