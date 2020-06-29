Ruth Etta Walters, 71, of New Haven, Mo., passed away June 20, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Missouri.

Ruth was born on March 12, 1949, in Racine, to Richard and Amy (nee Whitaker) Fonk. She grew up in the Union Grove area and attended Union Grove High School. She was united in marriage to Charles (Jack) Walters on June 5, 1977. Jack passed away on April 24, 2002.

Ruth enjoyed playing scrabble and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outdoors at home, gardening and loved visiting the lake. She adored her dog and cats and frequently took in rescues. She was very passionate about attending Native American reenactments, known as rendezvous. She was very kind and generous and would lend a helping hand whenever possible. She liked going to a variety of churches.

Ruth is survived by her sister Sue (Richard) Brever of Union Grove and her two brothers, Richard (Janice) Fonk and John Fonk, both from Union Grove.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Jack Walters, her parents Richard and Amy Fonk and her sister Linda Harmann.

No services will be held at this time, but the family hopes to do a memorial celebration of life in the future when possible.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home of Hermann, Mo. Well-wishers may visit www.toedtmanngrosse.com.