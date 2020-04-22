Ryan Michael Engel, 24, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Ryan was born in Burlington on Oct. 13, 1995. He attended Waterford area schools and graduated from Warren Young High School. He was a factory worker. He enjoyed playing his guitar and keyboard or messing around with his penny board.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Angela (Robert) Engel of Bruce; his father, Otis Johnson Jr. of Milwaukee; his grandmother, Elaine Taylor of Rochester and step- grandmother Sharon Friedel; two sisters, Nicole and Nevaeh Engel; brother, Brayden Engel, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Justin, grandfather Robert Taylor, step-grandfather Darrell Friedel and uncle David Taylor.

No services are planned. Memorials to the family are suggested.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.