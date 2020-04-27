Sigrid Newell Hinchliffe, 100, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away on April 9, 2020.

Sigrid was born on Dec. 27, 1919 in Burlington to Dr. Warren G, Newell and Corona Christien. She was the Great-Great-Niece of Col. Hans Christian Heg of Civil War fame and a Norway Township resident.

Sigrid graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington and earned her B.A. Education from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater She enlisted in the Navy in 1943 as an Ensign and was discharged as a Lieutenant in 1946. She served in Washington, DC as Communications Security Officer for the Navy during the war; she loved her time in the Navy serving her country. After the war she returned to Racine and began work at the County Welfare Department

In 1947, she was married to Harry James Hinchliffe in Racine. Harry owned and ran the Belle City Milling Company and was a Washington Park High School and University of Wisconsin Madison graduate. They raised four children while Sigrid worked as the Chief of Juvenile Probation for Racine County for eight years before returning to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to get M.A. in Social Work. She then spent 8 years as a School Social Worker for the Western Racine County School Districts.

Sigrid and Harry retired to Arkansas. After Harry passed away in 1991, Sigrid went on to set up several volunteer organizations, continued her counseling services and volunteered at multiple historic sites in Arkansas.

Sigrid Newell Hinchliffe was a wonderfully, thoughtful and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also a very accomplished and highly regarded professional woman. She took her work seriously, with boundless dedication, frankness and honestly. She had a quick wit and a tremendous sense of humor. She treated everyone she met with great respect and warmth.

She will be missed by all who knew her and by many whose path she crossed.

Sigrid is survived by her children, Mary (Hinchliffe) Suggett of Kansas City, Kan., James Newell Hinchliffe of Martinez, Calif. and Thomas Peter Hinchliffe of St. Robert, Mo.; grandchildren, Christian James Jensen of Portland, Ore., Robyn (Jensen) Pfeifer of Portland, Ore. And Jennifer (Gillaspie) Rand of Crestview, Fla.; great grandchildren, Kenesha Rand, Avery Rand, Jens Pfeifer, and Thoren Pfeifer; and sibling Dr. William J. Newell of Libertyville, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Sue (Hinchliffe) Jensen and her brothers Dr. George Warren Newell and Phillip C. Newell.