Thomas Eugene Fuhst, 79, of Port Washington and formally of Union Grove, went to his heavenly home on April 29, 2020 after complications after a major surgery.

Tom was born on Oct. 13, 1940 in Racine. He is survived by his loving wife Marge of 54 years; his four children, Doriann (Steve) of Sheboygan, Michelle (DJ) of Port Washington, Heidi (Christian) of Chicago, and Jason (fiancé Maria) of Los Angeles; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Patrick, Kaley, Danielle, Brianna, Elsie, and Elizabeth; brother Richard; sister Connie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Milton and Bobby.

Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor, attachment to his dogs, and dedication and love for his family. He enjoyed baseball, traveling, and cars. He was a lifelong Yankee fan and was always wearing his New York Yankee hat. He was known as Yankee Tom and his favorite player, Don Mattingly, even sent a video greeting to be played at his funeral. Tom and Marge traveled to all 50 states and beyond and they enjoyed being snowbirds for many years. They took their beloved poodle, Gracie, on daily car rides.

The kindness and compassion from the staff at Columbia St Mary’s Ascension Hospital was amazing, even gently holding his hand as he passed without us. A special thank you to the late Dr. Simonds, Dr. Capallan, and Dr. Bonovia for their outstanding care.

Private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.