Thomas F. “Tom” Lytle, 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life with Tom’s family will be held on Tom’s birthday, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 from 3 until 5 p.m. at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville. A private burial was held with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.