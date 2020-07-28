Thomas F. “Tom” Lytle, 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 27, 2020.

Tom was born in Waupun on Sept. 23, 1942 to Clifford F. and Irene M. (nee Peters) Lytle. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. He returned from service and began a career selling cars for Hydrick Ford in Union Grove for many years, and later at Martin’s Ford. After retirement he worked for some time at Wal-Mart.

Tom enjoyed his cars, listening to his player piano and most of all spending time with his wife Marsha, their children, and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all.

Tom is survived by loving wife Marsha; three children, Tonia (John) Jakubowski, Dustin Zoellner, and Monica Little; grandchildren, Lauren, Madelyn, Johnathan, Caleb, and Cameron; brother Terrence Lytle; sister Sally Radtke, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Troy Lytle.

A Celebration of Life with Tom’s family will be held on Tom’s birthday, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville. A private burial with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.