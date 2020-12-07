Thomas Isaac Wallace, 78, died Dec. 1, 2020 in Marshfield at Marshfield Hospital surrounded by his immediate family.

Tom was born July 4, 1942 in Richland Center. He relocated from Burlington to Neillsville in 1989 where he established Woodstock Nursery. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting, fishing, and morel mushrooms. Born on the Fourth of July, he had a passion for fireworks. His annual display could be viewed by friends, family, and the community at the nursery along State Road 95.

Tom was a family man. He is survived by his wife, Karlene; children Michael, Scott (Shannon), Mark (Cristina), and Hilary (Patrick) Toft; siblings Mary Louise Johnson, A. Dean Wallace, and Sandra Connell, as well as many stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Archie Wallace and Mary Hendricks.

Services for Tom will be delayed at this time due to Covid-19. A Memorial is planned for July 4, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory can be made to United Church of Christ in Neillsville or the High Grounds in Neillsville.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Tom’s family with Funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.