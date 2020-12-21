Thomas L. Finucane, 84, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Richland Center.

Tom was born in Chicago on Oct. 11, 1936, to Lester and Marion (Smith) Finucane. He married Carolyn L. Steadman on October 8, 1955. They moved to Wisconsin in the early 1960’s, raising their seven children in Burlington. They spent many of their retirement years in Iron River enjoying the north woods with two of his favorite cousins, Pat (Leta) and Don Finucane.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Finucane of Richland Center; his siblings, Marilyn Miller of Burlington, Carol Holmes of Texas, Kathy Sallee of Florida, Dennis (Minda) Finucane and Duane (Linda) Finucane both of Colorado; his children, Colleen (Edward) Uhlenhake of Richland Center, Shawn (JoAn) Finucane of Clermont, Fla., Patrick (Gina) Finucane of Harshaw, Brian (Patti) Finucane, Theresa (Art Rice) Finucane, and Thomas (Christine) Finucane all of Burlington; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Finucane; his daughter, Erin; and brothers-in-law, Richard Miller and JC Sallee.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be any public service.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 19872 County Hwy NN, Richland Center, WI, 53581.

The Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center assisted the family with arrangements. Well-wishers may visit www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.