Trudy A. Elfering, 73, of East Troy found peace Dec. 19, 2020. She was born in Woodstock, Illinois, to Donald and Evelyn Hensel.

She graduated from high school in Texas.

Trudy served in the U.S. Army also in Texas.

She married Bernard Elfering and they relocated to the East Troy area.

Trudy loved Christmas, shopping, and she was an avid gardener.

Survivors include her daughters, Bobbie (Steph) and Billie (Nathan); six grandchildren; brother, Terry Hensel; stepdaughters, Kim (Steve) and Tiffany (Kelly); nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, aunts, uncles, a niece, and many cousins.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, has the honor of serving the family.