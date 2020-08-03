Vicki L. Koopmann, 64, of Burlington, went to her home in heaven on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Kendrick Home in Burlington.

Vicki was born in Port Washington, on May 3, 1956, to Delvin and Doreen (nee Barsch) Koopmann. She was raised in Mequon. She worked for Paragon, doing tasks for various businesses. She participated in the Special Olympics and enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles. She also loved crafts, doing such things as beading, needlepoint and latch hook.

Vicki is survived by her mother, Doreen Koopmann; brothers, Rick, Randy, Dennis and Michael (Michelle) Koopmann; nephews, Adam, Josh and Theodore James “T.J.” Koopmann; aunts, uncle and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Delvin Koopmann and grandparents, Emily Koopmann, and Harry and Irene Barsch.

The family would like to thank Dr. Melanie Smith, Vicki and Jolene from Aurora at Home Hospice, along with Anne, Luanne, Lisa and Bruce and the many others from Kendrick Home who took such good care of her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. A private graveside service will be held for the family.

