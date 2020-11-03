Warner P. Hillner, 84, of Waterford, passed away after a courageous fight with Cardiac Amyloidosis and complications of COVID-19 on Oct. 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Warner was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 21, 1936 to Bruno and Clara Hillner. He grew up in Milwaukee, graduating from Rufus King High School and taking classes at Marquette University for paper management.

Warner worked as a police officer and fire fighter in Riverhills and Bayside. While working as police officer, he was drafted into the Army as Military Police. He then went on to become General Manager of Inlandler Steinler Paper Company in Milwaukee and then owned his own paper brokerage.

Warner was united in marriage to Jill C. Woodbury in Tampa, Fla. 34 years ago. They began their marriage in Tampa before moving to Waterford 15 years ago.

Warner had a great sense of humor and zest for life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating.

Warner is survived by his loving wife of 34 years; children, Todd (Kay) Hillner, Jason (Rhonda) Hillner, Amy (Mark) Bojarski, Steve (Dawn) Woodbury, and Scott (Laura) Woodbury; grandchildren, Serena, Jack, Blake, Logan, Bridget, Jake, Quinton, Amelia, Jenna, Abby, Maddy, Lauren, Lindsey, Landry, and Ryan, great grandson, Jaxs, and sister Diane Faust of Eagle River.

Warner was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jody Hillner; and brother Dale Hillner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rochester Congregational Church.

A family service will be held at Rochester Congregational Church.

