Wendie Lynn Holman, 69, died peacefully on Oct. 10, 2020 at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield.

Wendie was born Jan. 21, 1951 to Calvin and Clara Warren in Detroit, Mich. She was a member of Woodruff Baptist Church and has spent the last 7 years living with her husband in the beauties of Minocqua.

Wendie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Richard (Rick) Holman; her three daughters, Kelly (Timothy) Connell of Charlotte, Tenn., Kristina (Daniel) Cunningham of Bon Aqua, Tenn. and Kimberly (Charles) Jennings of Wauconda, Ill.; stepchildren, Randy Holman of Manitowoc and Wynter (Matthew) Moog of Caledonia; sister Gloria Ann Potter of Dickson, Tenn.; 17 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She adored and cherished each and every one of them.

Wendie is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Kenneth (Jane) Warren and her sister Carla Gail Jackson.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bolger Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Patricks Cemetery in Woodruff.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services is serving the family.