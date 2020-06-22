William “Bill” John Hartwick Jr., 67, passed away March 9, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington,

William was born Sept. 24, 1952 to the late William Sr. and Florence Hartwick in Hicksville, N.Y. He lived in New York until moving to Wisconsin in 1970. On Feb. 5, 1982, William married the love of his life, Kathleen Bonczkowski. Not long after he, began his career at U.S. Bank, working there until he retired in 2013.

William was an avid Packer fan but was most passionate about traveling. He and Kathleen shared many adventures from places close to home places like Green Bay and St. Germaine, all the way to Los Angeles, Alaska, Paris, Milan, and many more. Family vacations in Northern Wisconsin were some of his fondest memories.

William will be dearly missed by his loving wife Kathleen; his brother Ron (Lisa) Hartwick; his nephews Billy and Ryan; his stepchildren Jay (Alicia) Bonczkowski and Amy Atkinson; his step grandchildren Jaime Bonczkowski, Shannon (Shane) Harris, and Courtney Atkinson; as well as step great grandchildren Camden, Cambrie, and Camberlin Harris.

A celebration of William’s life will take place on Sunday, June 28, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, with an open house from 1 to 2:45 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service. The family requests casual attire, especially Packer gear in honor of Bill’s Packer pride!

