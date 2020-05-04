Wilma May Kuhn, 83, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Wilma was born on March 5, 1937, to the late John and Nora Anderson. She spent her early years living on her family’s farm in North Cape. When she was in grade school, the family moved to Union Grove where she went on to graduate from Union Grove High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Joe Kuhn. They were joined in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris. Joe and Wilma enjoyed camping with family and friends and traveling across the United States. Fall Sundays were spent cheering on Bart Starr and the Packers to victory. They attended all of their daughters’ school events and closely followed Saint Mary’s athletics. Wilma and Joe were married for 28 years, until Joe’s death from cancer in 1986.

After Joe’s passing, Wilma met Gil Rider, who had also lost his spouse. They were married on Oct. 6, 1990 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington. Wilma and Gil enjoyed many years of travel, with their adventures taking them from glaciers in Alaska, to the exotic beaches of Bora Bora, and through the Panama Canal. They especially enjoyed spending St Patrick’s Day in Biloxi, Miss. visiting Gil’s son, Joe Rider. After nearly 25 years of marriage, Wilma became a widower for a second time when Gil passed away on Feb. 1, 2015.

Wilma was blessed to work with the Jentzsch family at Flitz International for over 30 years. They became her second family and she loved going to work each day. She begrudgingly retired at age 76 and continued to miss it everyday after.

Wilma was an active woman with many creative interests and hobbies. She was a beautiful seamstress, sewing most of her daughters’ clothes while they were growing up. She always said that what she sewed needed to look just as good on the inside as it did on the outside. Her meticulous stitching honored that saying. Later, she enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She was never far from her crochet hooks or knitting needles and created many beautiful tablecloths, curtains, and blankets her family continues to cherish. Wilma also enjoyed oil painting. The walls of her home held many of her beautiful natural and landscape paintings. While at Waterford Memory Care, her paintings were chosen to be part of the Alzheimer’s Association, Memories in the Making exhibition. Her family was so proud to see her artwork displayed. Even with all these hobbies, her favorite place to be was outside. She loved to garden and had quite the green thumb. She loved spending her days tending to her yard and gardens and visiting with dear neighbors. She was blessed with many wonderful neighbors who were always there to lend a helping hand, have a chit-chat around the campfire, and offer support. She also found great joy in attending the sporting events and activities of her grandchildren.

Wilma is survived by her two daughters, Lori (Tim) Arnoldussen of Combined Locks and Lynda (John) Ludwig of Burlington; four grandchildren, Kristin (Eric) Destrampe, Kari (Jason) Londo, Kayla Ludwig (Armando Valdes), and Jacob Ludwig; four great-grandchildren Kyleigh and Kennedy Destrampe, and Ellie and Jackson Londo; her sisters-in-law Nancy Kuhn and Marianne (Earl) Mortenson; brother-in-law Robert Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Kuhn and Gilbert Rider; and sister Sharon Peterson.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to the care team at Waterford Memory Care and Ascension Hospice for allowing Wilma to pass peacefully and with dignity during these difficult conditions.

Due to the current circumstances, a private family service will be held. Wilma will be laid to rest privately next to her husband Joe at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington.

