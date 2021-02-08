Alfred “Al” Gagne, 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Al was born on April 29, 1932 in Spalding, Mich., to Mose and Alma Gagne. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska. He received an honorable discharge and earned the rank of corporal.

As a young adult, Al started his family in Spalding, Mich. and later moved to Milwaukee where he found work at a local chain belt company. Always good with his hands, he was skilled at assembly work, woodworking, and painting.

On Aug. 25, 1973 he married the former Adrienne Steffan, loving spouse of 37 years, and they settled in Waterford. Al was employed at American Motors in Kenosha for over 20 years and was a proud UAW member.

In retirement, Al enjoyed visits with his granddaughters, home maintenance projects, doing crossword puzzles and taking care of his cat. He was a reserved man with a wry sense of humor who liked his Pabst and his chew. He will be missed dearly.

Al is survived by his children, Julie Gagne, Lynn Juetten, Tim (Debbie) Gagne, Brian Gagne, and Susan (Luis) Veloz; his first spouse and mother of his five oldest children, Lora Gray; nine grandchildren; siblings, Albert Gagne, Maryanne Forcey, Fred Gagne, Kenneth Gagne, Joyce Vandermissen, and Gary Gagne.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Adrienne Gagne, son Alfred Gagne Jr., and siblings Lorena Pragacz, Robert Gagne, Dorothy Hughson, and Elizabeth Arvan.

A special thank you to nurse Ashley and the Heartland Hospice team and also to Jayne and the staff at Vesta Memory Care in Brookfield who made his final months dignified and comfortable.

