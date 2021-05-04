Alvin “Al”, “Kip” Lee Pelky, 80, of Canon City, Colo., passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on April 10, 2021. He was diagnosed in early 2021 with lung cancer.

Alvin was born on June 28, 1940, second oldest of four children, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Alvin and Dorothy Ruth (Nelson) Pelky.

Alvin served in the United States Navy. He loved his Tarzan movies with Johnny Weissmuller. He enjoyed living on the edge and diving off cliffs. He also had a love for old movies especially his westerns. He enjoyed sharing his love of history.

Alvin was employed by Twin Disc Corporation as a machinist. He retired after 30 years. He was a volunteer firefighter at Rochester Volunteer Fire Department.

Alvin enjoyed going out to eat, as well as preparing favorite dishes at home. He loved having company over and meeting new people. He had a wonderful personality, infectious laugh and a radiating smile.

On September 16, 1961 Al was united in marriage to Joanne “Joanie” A. Mann. Together they had five children. After 28 years of marriage they divorced. Joanie remained close with Al.

After retiring in 1995, Al headed west for Colorado in October of 1996. There he spent the last 25 years as a resident of southern Colorado. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and his love for the great outdoors with any members of his family.

Alvin is survived by Joanie Pelky of Pleasant Prairie; children, Randy (Sara) Pelky of Burlington; Sandi Thomey of Pleasant Prairie, Tracy (Mike) Bandera of Guffey, Colo., and Ricky (Kim) Pelky of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Joyce R. Kerkman of Kansasville; brother, Gary (Emily) Pelky of Racine, sister and brother-in-law, Judy (Jerry) Putzer of Canon City, Colo.; sister and brother -in-law, Janet “Cookie” (Vaughn) Zenko of Montana; and brother and sister-in-law Skip (Karen) Mann of Kenosha. Alvin has nine loving grandchildren;, Sarah Lynn, Nathaniel, Logan, Landen, Dawsen, Gaven, Phalen, Cassandra and Bradley; and four beautiful great grandchildren, Abigail, Lenora Lee, Ashland, Baylon with the fifth great grandchild, Gemma Lee, due any day. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and many friends.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Dorothy; his in-laws, Herb and Florence Mann; step mother-in-law, Evie Mann; daughter, Cindy; brother, Denny; brother-in-law, Jerry Kerkman; sister-in-law, Jeanne Mary Brehm; and brother-in-law, Charles Brehm.

Alvin wished to be laid to rest in the mountains of Colorado alongside his daughter, Cindy. His family plans to have a private memorial service this fall in Colorado.

The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Cancer Center and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for making Alvin as comfortable as he approached the end of his life and the Holt Funeral Home.

Cards may be sent to Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave, Canon City, CO 81212.

REST IN PEACE OUR BELOVED ALVIN LEE PELKY.