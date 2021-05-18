Bernard “Red” James Smith, 92, of Burlington, died peacefully in his home of natural causes on May 12, 2021.

Red was born on April 22, 1929 in Chicago. On April 26, 1952 he married his childhood sweetheart and the love of this life Elizabeth “Betty” Deyerler. Red and Betty were married for 69 years. They lived at times in Chicago, Park Ridge, Ill., Venice, Fla., Bohners Lake and Burlington.

In 1956, Red started Smith Wood Products and Smith Wood Specialties, which produced wood wedges and trophy parts. He was proud to have his son, Jim, follow in his footsteps. Jim now owns the wedge part of the business in Burlington. Red was an avid collector of antique and collector cars, keeping his cars in beautiful condition and showing them at car meets. He was also an excellent cabinetmaker and enjoyed designing and creating furniture. He had an enthusiasm for life that was contagious. He loved meeting new people and loved to kid around. Nothing, however, brought Red and Betty more joy than spending time with their family.

Still celebrating Red’s life are his loving wife Betty; his children and their spouses Cindy (Lee) Carlson, Jim Smith, Mickey Smith, Nancy (Todd) McCourt, Candy Cocroft (Dave Loughrey); grandchildren Beth (Jon) Houston, Kathy (Alex) LeCheminant, Corinne (Lance) Leiva, Clay Smith, Kyle (Kate) Smith, Kelly (Benjamin) Hayes, Molly (Andrew) Bonjean, Tristan Cocroft and Chase Cocroft; and great grandchildren Autumn, Rosie, June, Maverick, Weston, Mason, Millie, Greta, Simon, Boden and Charlotte; his brother Richard Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents Art and Emma Smith; his brother Art Smith; his sister Dorothy Wray; and his son-in-law George Cocroft.

Red’s family is grateful for the kind hospice nurses and caretakers who enabled Red to remain at home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.