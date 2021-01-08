Betty (nee Malboeuf) Eisenbart, 84, peacefully passed on to eternal life on Jan. 6, 2021, in Burlington.

Betty was born in Chicago on March 15, 1936. She married the love of her life, Herbert (known to everyone as Herb) Eisenbart on June 8, 1957 in. For most of her life Betty was a homemaker.

Betty enjoyed the coffee breaks and Red Hat events and all her friends over the years and the whole Arbor View community. They all knew not to get in between her and her Bingo game. And if strawberry short cake was dessert, that was heaven for her.

Betty is survived by her daughter Cathy (Rick); son John; grandchildren, Mary (Randy), Matt and Tomas; great-granddaughters Sadie and Mara; niece Linda (Dale); and nephews Russell (Lori), Jim (Dawn) and John (Courtney).

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her son Tim, her brother Dick, her sister JoAnne and nephew Glen.

Visitation will take place at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 from 9 until 11 a.m. followed by a short Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sergio officiating.

Betty’s family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Arbor View Communities, especially Tammy, Carla, Gloria, Jackie, and Michelle, Betty’s home since 2011; all the staff at Burlington Aurora Hospice, especially Shelly, Becky and Kimberly that cared for Betty, keeping her comfortable in her final days; and all the fantastic and caring office staff and drivers at K-Town Transportation for getting her back and forth to all her appointments.

