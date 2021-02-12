Betty J. Arnold, 88, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born in Burlington on Nov. 18, 1932, to Gaile and Ruby (nee Knull) Haldeman. She graduated from Burlington High School and was a life-long resident of Burlington. On June 9, 1951 in Delavan, she was united in marriage to John E. Arnold. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2010.

Betty was a mother and housewife who loved gardening, bird watching, going out to eat and spending time with her family. She particularly loved going for car rides with her family.

Betty is survived by her children, Patricia (Victor) Arnold-Mora, Jeffrey Arnold, Gregory Arnold, Bruce (Candice) Arnold, Bonnie (Tim) Lawrence, Scot (Deanna) Arnold and Pamela (Michael) D’Acquisto; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and step-siblings, Larry Flemming and Valerie Higgason. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Cheryl Arnold, half-brother, Lynford Haldeman and step-sister Sharlene Jacobs.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. All visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing while attending services.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.