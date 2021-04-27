Bettylou J. Guntharp, 86, of Waterford, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Betty was in Wayne, Neb. on June 12, 1934, to George and Ella (nee Mades) Nau. Her early life was spent in Wayne. At age she moved to Wisconsin. She attended Wilmot High School. On July 22, 1953 she was united in marriage to Cecil Guntharp. She has been a Waterford resident since 1997.

Betty worked as a secretary for Grove Gear and was a member of the Quilting Club and Ladies Aid at Our Savior Lutheran Church and The Harvest Club. She loved traveling and has been all over the world. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Connie King and Linda Rayeske; grandchildren, Benjamin (Sarah) Rayeske, Nicholas Rayeske and Jennifer Rayeske; and cousin, Gary Nau. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Elaine Nau and son-in-law Randy Rayeske.

The family would like to thank the ICU doctors and nurses at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Services for Betty will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Bristol-Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held before the service on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 10 until 11a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

