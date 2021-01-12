Beverly M. Popp, 93, of Burlington, was born into eternal life on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Beverly was born in Milwaukee, on May 17, 1927, to Kenneth and Hazel (nee Becker) Berg. Her early life was spent in Milwaukee, where she graduated from Luther High School in 1945. In 1950, in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage to William James Popp. Following marriage, they lived in Milwaukee until 1956 before moving to Burlington for the remainder of their lives.

Beverly was a beautiful soul, who brought laughter and many memories to those she knew. She dedicated decades to the family business, Popp Dental Laboratory, where she served as Chief Financial Officer, referee, visionary, savior, cheerleader, mentor, taskmaster and role model.

Beverly was a most loving and devoted mom to her children, Robert (Roumiana) Popp, Brian (Ann) Popp, Barbara (Gerard) Knutowski and Bradley (Brigid) Popp; cherished grandchildren, Joshua (Breanna), Jessica, Jonathan, Maddie (Nathan), Chloe, Nick and Brandon; proud great-grandmother of Mikhail, Jenalee and Evelynn; dear brother, Russ (Mary); sister-in-law, Nyla; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Hazel; husband William in 1980; precious daughter Beth in 1990; grandson Adam Popp in 2015; brother Thomas Berg in 2015; and great-grandson Thomas Kuehn in 2020.

She loved time with her family, her daughter’s cooking, and also music, flowers, and clothes. She was also involved with her apartment’s organizations where she served as duchess, and was an inspirational, eloquent role model to all. Her faith was strong and she was a longstanding member of Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington.

Beverly will be missed by her family. She was the bright smile that was brought to every family event and warmed the hearts of those around her. We (her family) are glad that her soul now lives and reigns above us in heaven. As she watched over us on earth, she will watch over us in God’s kingdom.

The greatest thing that she taught the many she encountered was not to judge but to love. To know Beverly Popp was to love Beverly Popp.

Memorials for Beverly have been suggested to Cross Lutheran Church.

Services for Beverly will be held in the spring. Please wait to send flowers until they can be enjoyed then.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.